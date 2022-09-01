Yoon, UAE presidential envoy discuss advancing bilateral ties
SEOUL, Sept. 1 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol met a special envoy of President of United Arab Emirates Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Thursday and discussed the development of their countries' bilateral ties, officials said.
Yoon met Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority of Abu Dhabi, who is in South Korea as a presidential envoy, and voiced hopes for further advancement in the South Korea-UAE relationship, presidential officials said.
The envoy also expressed hopes for a new, forward-looking strategic partnership with South Korea, proposing forging deeper cooperation in four areas of nuclear energy development, energy security, defense manufacturing and investment collaboration.
Yoon also expressed hopes for the UAE president's visit to South Korea in the near future, the officials noted.
