Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Sept. 2 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 2.
Korean-language dailies
-- Prosecution asks DP leader Lee to appear for questioning (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Prosecution notifies DP chief Lee of summons for questioning next week (Kookmin Daily)
-- S. Korea logs worst trade deficit in 66 years; won hits 13-year low per dollar (Donga Ilbo)
-- Prosecution notifies DP leader Lee of summons for questioning next week; opposition party protests (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Prosecution summons DP leader Lee for questioning over alleged violation of election law (Segye Times)
-- DP leader Lee summoned to prosecution for questioning next week (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Prosecution asks DP leader to show up for questioning on Sept. 6 (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Prosecution calls on DP leader Lee to appear for questioning; DP calls it summons 'war' (Hankyoreh)
-- Prosecution notifies DP chief Lee of summons for questioning next week (Hankook Ilbo)
-- S. Korea posts highest trade deficit in 66 years in Aug. (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Seoul city to raise taxi fare amid taxi shortage (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Trade deficit hits record as imports surge and chip exports fall (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Red flag raised as Korea suffers all-time high trade deficit (Korea Herald)
-- Super typhoon Hinnamnor forecast to hit Jeju Island early next week (Korea Times)
