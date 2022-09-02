(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Sept. 2)

That's why the Yoon Suk-yeol administration must make strenuous efforts to stem the trade shortfall. It also needs to do more to regain fiscal health by reducing a budget deficit and national debt. On Wednesday, the government announced a set of measures to boost exports by strengthening the competitiveness of Korean goods. The measures include the provision of more financial support for exporters and the lifting of trade-related regulations. But they are insufficient to improve the trade imbalance. The country must map out a new strategy to promote exports and ensure sustainable growth.