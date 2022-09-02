(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Sept. 2)

Lone Star Funds filed a damage claim with the international arbitration body in December 2012 against the Korean government for causing losses from its alleged intentional interference and delay in approving the sale of the bank it had acquired in the wake of the 1997-98 Asian financial crisis. Lone Star had bought a 51 percent stake in the exchange bank at 1.38 trillion won and attempted to sell it to HSBC at 5.94 trillion won. After the deal fell through, it eventually sold the bank to Hana Financial Group in 2012 for 3.92 trillion won. Lone Star maintained that if not for the government meddling, it could have made a bigger profit. It argued that it had been forced to cut price when it sold it to Hana Financial Group.