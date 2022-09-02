S. Korea, U.S., Japan agree on strong response in case of N. Korea's nuke test
HONOLULU, Sept. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea, Japan and the United States agreed to stern measures against a new nuclear test by North Korea, South Korea's top security adviser said Thursday, adding the countries' reaction will be different from those of the past.
Kim Sung-han made the remarks after a trilateral meeting with his U.S. and Japanese counterparts -- Jake Sullivan and Akiba Takeo Akiba -- in Honolulu.
"(We) agreed that there must not be naive thinking or reaction that North Korea has conducted six nuclear tests and that (a new test) will only be one more nuclear test," Kim told reporters before heading home.
"Should North Korea conduct its seventh nuclear test, our reaction will certainly be different from those until now," he added.
