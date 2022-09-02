DP leader ranks 1st in favorability poll on S. Korea's next leader
SEOUL, Sept. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Koreans prefer the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) Chairman Lee Jae-myung the most as the country's next leader, a poll showed Friday.
In the poll of 1,000 voters conducted by Gallup Korea from Tuesday to Thursday, 27 percent picked Lee as the person who should become South Korea's next president, followed by Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon with 9 percent.
Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon, Hong Joon-pyo, the mayor of the southeastern city of Daegu, and Rep. Ahn Cheol-soo, all from the ruling People Power Party (PPP), came in third at 4 percent.
Ousted PPP Chairman Lee Jun-seok came in fourth at 3 percent, followed by former PPP lawmaker Yoo Seong-min and former DP chief Lee Nak-yon at 2 percent.
More than 40 percent declined to give an answer.
Gallup said the poll reflects the candidates' nationwide popularity and political issues around the time it was conducted, such as Lee's recent victory in the DP's chairmanship election.
The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)