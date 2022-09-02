Key developments on North Korea this week
SEOUL, Sept. 2 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
Aug. 29 -- Satellite imagery shows flood damage at N. Korea's nuclear test site: Beyond Parallel
New U.N. rapporteur for N. Korea human rights vows to take victim-centered approach
30 -- Unification ministry seeks 751 bln won in 2023 budget for inter-Korean humanitarian cooperation
31 -- S. Korea, U.S. flaunt combined firepower in large-scale field exercise amid N.K. threats
N. Korea holds first meeting of civil defense organization commanding officers in 3 years
Sept. 1 -- N. Korea says it participated in U.N. maritime meeting in July
2 -- S. Korea, U.S., Japan agree on strong response in case of N. Korea's nuke test
N. Korea blasts new U.N. rapporteur on its human rights as 'puppet' of U.S.
