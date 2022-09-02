PM hails shipment of 1st homegrown COVID-19 vaccine
SEOUL, Sept. 2 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Friday hailed the rollout of the nation's first homegrown COVID-19 vaccine, saying that it could help South Korea ensure fair distribution of vaccines around the world.
Han made the remarks as the country's first domestically developed COVID-19 vaccine from SK Bioscience Co. made its way to distribution sites at its plant in Andong, about 270 kilometers south of Seoul.
Han said South Korea secured "vaccine sovereignty" with the development of the homegrown vaccine.
"It can also contribute to the fair supply of vaccines in the international community where vaccine inequality continues," Han said in a statement.
Han also pledged that South Korea aims to become one of nations that supply COVID-19 vaccines and treatments to the world.
Named SKYCovione, the nation's first homegrown vaccine had successfully completed all three phases of its clinical trial. SK Bioscience conducted a phase-three clinical trial on some 4,000 adults in six countries -- Thailand, Vietnam, New Zealand, Ukraine, the Philippines and South Korea.
It is a recombinant-protein vaccine based on novel two-component nanoparticles that can maximize the immune effect. It was jointly developed with the Institute for Protein Design at the University of Washington.
