S. Korea approves basic plan to upgrade AH-64E Apache helicopters
SEOUL, Sept. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea approved a 400 billion-won (US$295 million) plan Friday to upgrade the Army's AH-64E Apache Guardian attack helicopters, the state arms procurement agency said, amid Seoul's stepped-up push to counter North Korea's evolving military threats.
The Defense Project Promotion Committee endorsed the basic plan to buy tactical data links and fire control radar systems from the United States from 2023-2027 to enhance the choppers' combat capabilities, according to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA).
Tactical data links are expected to help improve the sharing of information on operational situations among friendly forces, while the radar systems will bolster wartime capabilities to suppress hostile mechanized unit forces, DAPA said.
The South Korean Army completed the deployment of 36 AH-64E helicopters in early 2017.
