Group files complaint against Starbucks Korea over giveaway bags containing toxic chemicals

21:29 September 02, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 2 (Yonhap) -- A civic group filed a complaint against Starbucks Coffee Korea on Friday in connection with giveaway picnic bags found to contain toxic chemicals.

The company came under fire in July after formaldehyde, a carcinogen, was detected in "summer carry bags," which it provided to customers who purchased 17 drinks between May and early July.

This photo provided by Starbucks Coffee Korea shows its giveaway bags. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

A Seoul-based nonprofit organization, called the People's Livelihood Countermeasures Committee, said it reported Starbucks Korea CEO Song Ho-seop to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency on charges of violating the Framework Act On Consumers.

"Starbucks deceived consumers by only telling customers to wait for nearly a month when they complained of skin diseases after using the summer carry bags, from which a carcinogen was detected," the group said in the complaint.

Starbucks Korea apologized for the incident in late July and has been recalling the items. A total of 1,079,110 such bags have been given out to customers, according to the company.
