Foreigners' net stock buying reaches nearly 4 tln won in Aug.
SEOUL, Sept. 4 (Yonhap) -- Foreigners' net stock purchases reached nearly 4 trillion won (US$2.9 billion) in the South Korean stock markets last month despite the won's weakness against the dollar, data showed Sunday.
In August, foreigners bought 3.98 trillion won worth of stocks in the main KOSPI, tech-heavy KOSDAQ and small businesses-focused KONEX markets, according to the Korea Exchange (KRX).
Among individual shares, foreigners bought 578.8 billion won worth of LG Energy Solution stocks, 241.7 billion won worth of SK hynix stocks and 131.4 billion won worth of Samsung Electronics stocks.
Foreigners were net buyers in the past two months, with their stock purchases at 1.79 trillion won in July.
But they turned net sellers this month, selling 674.8 billion won of stocks on Thursday and Friday amid the won's accelerating weakness against the greenback.
The dollar rose to 1,350 won on Aug. 29 and continued to strengthen to 1,362.6 won on Sept. 2, the weakest level in nearly 14 years since April 1, 2009, when the dollar traded at 1,379.5 won.
