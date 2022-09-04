China's No. 3 official to visit S. Korea for talks with parliamentary speaker
SEOUL, Sept. 4 (Yonhap) -- Li Zhanshu, China's third-ranked official and chief of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, will visit Seoul next week for a meeting with National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo, the speaker's office said Sunday.
He plans to arrive here on Sept. 15 for a three-day stay, leading a large-scale government delegation.
Li and Kim are scheduled to hold talks on Sept. 16 on various issues, including ways to strengthen cooperation between the two countries' parliaments, as South Korea and China mark the 30th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties this year, Kim's office said in a press release.
Li may also meet with President Yoon Suk-yeol to discuss the possibility of President Xi Jinping visiting South Korea.
