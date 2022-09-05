(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Sept. 5)

Lee also said that as Seongnam mayor he did not know the late Kim Moon-ki, the former head of a division of Seongnam Development Corp., because Kim was a "low-ranking employee." The public corporation affiliated with Seongnam was involved in a massive land development corruption scandal. The division he headed dealt with the project to develop a site in Daejang-dong, Seongnam. Contrary to his words, several disclosed photos show Lee was on an 11-day overseas business trip with an entourage that included Kim. Lee was also photographed awarding a citation to Kim.