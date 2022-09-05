(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Sept. 5)

Lee even claimed that special treatment was given to the developer at the request -- even under the threat -- of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport. However, an investigation by the Board of Audit and Inspection (BAI) found the claim to be false. He is also suspected of lying about another development project in Seongnam's Daejang-dong, which has also raised allegations that the municipal authorities improperly allowed an asset management firm to reap undue profits from the project. In a media interview in December, Lee said that he did not know Kim Moon-ki, then an official of the city-run Seongnam Development Corp., who handled the Daejang-dong project. But this was found to be false when a civic group released photos showing that Lee and Kim made an overseas trip together.