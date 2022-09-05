(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Sept. 5)

It is not easy to persuade Congress to amend the act just for Korea ahead of the mid-term elections in November. Yet Seoul can seek a flexible application of the act through a revision to the enforcement decree. Since EVs are eligible for tax grants when they are assembled in America, the U.S. could concede that Hyundai and Kia EVs would be eligible for the tax benefit if some segments of their assembly procedure are conducted in America until the completion in 2025 of their EV plant in the U.S.