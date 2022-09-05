Won hits over 13-year low per dollar in intraday trading
11:32 September 05, 2022
SEOUL, Sept. 5 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean currency on Monday fell to the 1,370-won level against the U.S. dollar for the first time in more than 13 years during its intraday trading amid the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary tightening.
The local currency had been trading at 1,370.90 as of 11:26 a.m., down 8.30 won from the previous session's close. The won fell to as low as 1,371.90 per dollar at one point.
It marked the first time that the won had slid below the 1,370 level against the greenback during intraday trading since April 1, 2009.
