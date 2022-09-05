Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #military #coronavirus

Military reports 383 more COVID-19 cases

14:06 September 05, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 383 additional COVID-19 cases Monday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 266,640, the defense ministry said.

The new cases included 270 from the Army, 42 from the Air Force and 28 from the Navy.

There were also 22 cases from units under the direct control of the ministry and 21 from the Marine Corps.

Currently, 4,639 military personnel are under treatment.

This file photo taken June 17, 2022, shows service members walking at Seoul Station in central Seoul. (Yonhap)

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK