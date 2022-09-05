Military reports 383 more COVID-19 cases
14:06 September 05, 2022
SEOUL, Sept. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 383 additional COVID-19 cases Monday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 266,640, the defense ministry said.
The new cases included 270 from the Army, 42 from the Air Force and 28 from the Navy.
There were also 22 cases from units under the direct control of the ministry and 21 from the Marine Corps.
Currently, 4,639 military personnel are under treatment.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keyword