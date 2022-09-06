Korean-language dailies

-- Typhoon Hinnamnor gathers strength overnight, entire southern region hit by powerful wind (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Typhoon Hinnamnor strikes southern coast, nation within radius (Kookmin Daily)

-- Jeju soaked with 600 mm of rain; Yeongnam region to be hit hard today (Donga Ilbo)

-- Monstrous Hinnamnor keeps Korean Peninsula awake (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Storm of historic proportions hits Jeju, southern coast (Segye Times)

-- Powerful wind, downpour, tsunami: 'nightmarish 9 hours' with Typhoon Hinnamnor (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Typhoon Hinnamnor maintains strength as it reaches southern coast (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Typhoon Hinnamnor ravages southern region, affects greater Seoul area (Hankyoreh)

-- Typhoon Hinnamnor strikes nation (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Won plummets, causes losses in derivative products (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Public pension eating up 10 tln won of taxpayers' money (Korea Economic Daily)

