Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Sept. 6 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 6.
Korean-language dailies
-- Typhoon Hinnamnor gathers strength overnight, entire southern region hit by powerful wind (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Typhoon Hinnamnor strikes southern coast, nation within radius (Kookmin Daily)
-- Jeju soaked with 600 mm of rain; Yeongnam region to be hit hard today (Donga Ilbo)
-- Monstrous Hinnamnor keeps Korean Peninsula awake (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Storm of historic proportions hits Jeju, southern coast (Segye Times)
-- Powerful wind, downpour, tsunami: 'nightmarish 9 hours' with Typhoon Hinnamnor (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Typhoon Hinnamnor maintains strength as it reaches southern coast (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Typhoon Hinnamnor ravages southern region, affects greater Seoul area (Hankyoreh)
-- Typhoon Hinnamnor strikes nation (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Won plummets, causes losses in derivative products (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Public pension eating up 10 tln won of taxpayers' money (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Most powerful typhoon in years hits Korea (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Rain, wind batter South Korea as Typhoon Hinnamnor approaches (Korea Herald)
-- Flights canceled, schools closed amid typhoon alert (Korea Times)
