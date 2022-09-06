(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Sept. 6)

According to Seoul City and the taxi industry, the average number of operating taxis at night is around 20,000, down 5,000 to 6,000 from before the pandemic. The number of licensed corporate taxi drivers also dropped from 31,130 in 2019 to 20,710 in May this year. And more than half of privately owned cabs are driven by those aged 65 or older -- a group reluctant to offer nighttime taxi services.