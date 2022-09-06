Fires break out at POSCO plant in Pohang
07:59 September 06, 2022
POHANG, South Korea, Sept. 6 (Yonhap) -- Multiple fires broke out at several steel plants of POSCO in the southeastern city of Pohang on Tuesday, residents and company officials said.
The fires began at around 7:30 a.m., they said.
"It is true that the fires broke out, and we are figuring out the current situation," a company official said.
Residents said there was a "loud noise and black smoke" at the POSCO plants.
