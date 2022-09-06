Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #POSCO-fire

(LEAD) Fires break out at POSCO plants in Pohang

08:51 September 06, 2022

(ATTN: ADDS details, photo from para 4)

POHANG, South Korea, Sept. 6 (Yonhap) -- Multiple fires broke out at steel plants of POSCO in the southeastern city of Pohang on Tuesday, residents and company officials said.

The fires began at around 7:30 a.m., they said.

"It is true that the fires broke out, and we are figuring out the current situation," a company official said.

Residents who witnessed the fires said there was a "loud noise and black smoke" at the POSCO plants.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

The cause of the fires was not immediately known, but the company is looking into whether the fires were related to Typhoon Hinnamnor, which moved out of South Korea early Tuesday morning.

POSCO has said it would suspend operations at the plants for about five hours early Tuesday as the typhoon was expected to hit the nation's southeast coast.

This provided photo shows smoke billowing from fires at a steel mill of South Korea's top steelmaker, POSCO, in Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province, southeastern South Korea, on Sept. 6, 2022. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK