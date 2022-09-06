Daewoo Shipbuilding wins 2 tln-won LNG ship order in Africa
SEOUL, Sept. 6 (Yonhap) -- Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. said Tuesday it has received a 2 trillion-won (US$1.5 billion) liquefied natural gas (LNG) ship order in Africa.
The world's fourth-biggest shipbuilder by order backlog will build seven LNG carriers for an unidentified shipper in Africa by February 2026, the company said in a regulatory filing.
The shipyard has obtained $8.17 billion worth of ship orders so far this year, achieving 92 percent of its annual order target of $8.9 billion.
It had an order backlog of $28.8 billion, or 131 ships, as of the end of August.
