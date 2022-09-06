Military reports 898 more COVID-19 cases
14:11 September 06, 2022
SEOUL, Sept. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 898 additional COVID-19 cases Tuesday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 267,553, the defense ministry said.
The new cases included 653 from the Army, 104 from the Air Force, 50 from the Marine Corps and 45 from units under the direct control of the ministry.
There were also 39 cases from the Navy, five cases from the Joint Chiefs of Staff and two from the ministry.
Currently, 4,243 military personnel are under treatment.
