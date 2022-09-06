Yoo Jae-suk, Lee Kwang-soo to reunite in Disney+ reality show 'The Zone: Survival Mission'
By Kim Boram
SEOUL, Sept. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's star entertainers Yoo Jae-suk and Lee Kwang-soo will reunite in the upcoming reality game show "The Zone: Survival Mission," following the popular variety show "Running Man."
In the Disney+ original show, three cast members of Yoo, Lee and Kwon Yu-ri of Girls' Generation are given missions to survive eight different situations in themed spaces, such as being chased around by zombies, in a limited amount of time.
It is the first project in which the Yoo-Lee duo appear together since the latter stepped away from the long-running, popular TV show "Running Man" last year, citing health issues. The two had collaborated since the first episode of "Running Man" in 2010.
"We've worked together for a long time. We know each other very well, both on and off the set," Yoo said Tuesday in a press conference in Seoul. "I know Kwang-soo understands the unscripted shows very well and knows how to react."
Lee, nicknamed "Prince of Asia" for his comical and friendly image in "Running Man," said he did not hesitate to grab a chance to work with Yoo again in the new survival game show focusing on overcoming disaster-themed challenges.
"There are many variety shows like escape games. But 'The Zone' is different from them. We have to survive," said Lee. "I liked joining this project, because I wanted to work with Jae-suk again."
Yoo, the veteran comedian, said "The Zone" is aimed at helping viewers laugh and ward off stress from their everyday life over the past two years of pandemic.
"Our cast members are thrown into extreme situations in the show. But the situations imply our daily life," he said. "We often think it's difficult to endure this hard time. Our show dramatized this feeling into a reality show."
"The Zone" is co-produced by Cho Hyo-jin, Yoo's longtime collaborator well-known for similar variety shows, such as "Running Man" (2010-present), "Family Outing" (2018-10) and "X-Man" (2003-07).
"I started to work on this project in the middle of the pandemic when reading the phrase that it isn't the strongest person who survives but whoever survives is the strongest," said Cho. "Our cast members are not superheroes. They even look inferior to our viewers. Viewers will feel relaxed and fun when watching the cast's hilarious surviving challenges."
"The Zone: Survival Mission" will be released on Disney+ this Thursday.
