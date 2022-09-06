S. Korea to offer $180,000 worth of aid to Marshall Islands, Nauru, Honduras
SEOUL, Sept. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Tuesday it will provide humanitarian aid worth a total of US$180,000 to the Marshall Islands, Nauru and Honduras in support of their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
The package includes $100,000 worth of medical supplies, including testing kits and masks, for the Marshall Islands and $50,000 and $30,000 worth of assistance for Nauru and Honduras, respectively, with the aid to be delivered through the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), according to the foreign ministry.
