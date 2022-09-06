Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #humanitarian aid #COVID-19

S. Korea to offer $180,000 worth of aid to Marshall Islands, Nauru, Honduras

16:34 September 06, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Tuesday it will provide humanitarian aid worth a total of US$180,000 to the Marshall Islands, Nauru and Honduras in support of their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The package includes $100,000 worth of medical supplies, including testing kits and masks, for the Marshall Islands and $50,000 and $30,000 worth of assistance for Nauru and Honduras, respectively, with the aid to be delivered through the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), according to the foreign ministry.

ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK