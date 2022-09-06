Yonhap News Summary
(3rd LD) Typhoon Hinnamnor exits S. Korea into waters near Ulsan, leaving 2 dead, 10 missing
SEOUL -- An additional eight people have been reported missing from submerged underground parking garages in the southeastern city of Pohang, officials said Tuesday, bringing the toll from Typhoon Hinnamnor to two dead and 10 unaccounted for.
Pohang city officials said seven people were reported to be out of contact after entering the inundated underground parking lot of an apartment building in the city at around 6:30 a.m. to remove their cars.
(2nd LD) DP leader Lee decides not to comply with prosecution summons
SEOUL -- Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung decided not to comply with a prosecution summons for questioning, because he has answered all questions in writing, an official said Tuesday, as the party has bristled at the subpoena and denounced it as political revenge.
Lee of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) has been asked to come to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office by 10 a.m. Tuesday for questioning over allegations that he violated the election law by making false statements about development projects pushed for when he was mayor of Seongnam, south of Seoul.
(3rd LD) Fire breaks out at POSCO plant in Pohang, no one hurt
POHANG -- A fire broke out at a POSCO plant in the southeastern city of Pohang on Tuesday, but no one was hurt, officials said.
The fire started at the electrical room of POSCO's No. 2 Hot Rolling Mill at 7:17 a.m. and gutted the room before being extinguished, fire officials said.
(2nd LD) S. Korea hosts annual int'l security forum on N.K. threats, regional peace
SEOUL -- An annual international security forum hosted by South Korea's defense ministry kicked off in Seoul on Tuesday for discussions on North Korea's denuclearization, cyberthreats, space security and other challenges.
The three-day vice-ministerial Seoul Defense Dialogue (SDD) got under way at Lotte Hotel in central Seoul under the theme of "How to Address Complex Security Challenges: Fostering International Solidarity."
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 100,000 amid virus slowdown
SEOUL -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases fell below 100,000 on Tuesday, marking a moderate decline from a week ago, as the spread of the virus has been waning.
The country reported 99,837 new COVID-19 infections, including 273 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 23,706,477, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
