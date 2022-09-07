(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Sept. 7)

But some left-leaning historians are unwilling to accept these proven historical facts. One cannot but question if they believe South Korea started the war by invading North Korea. Which side started the war is an important matter that students must learn. This must not be hidden nor equivocated. An opposition party lawmaker argued to the effect that the fact is so obvious that it does not need to be mentioned. But the argument is unconvincing. However, the historical fact must be taught at least at schools.