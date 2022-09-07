(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Sept. 7)

Of course, this is not to say that the presidential couple is free from all the allegations which have haunted Yoon since he joined the presidential race last year. If necessary, law enforcement agencies should shed light on such allegations. In this regard, Yoon needs to give a clear explanation about the DPK's claim that he stated false information regarding his wife's alleged manipulation of the stock prices of Deutsch Motors, a BMW car dealer in Korea. The first lady also needs to clear up the allegations of her involvement in the manipulation scheme as well as suspicions that she falsified her academic credentials to get a teaching job at a university.