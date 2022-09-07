(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Sept. 7)

The prosecution's investigation into Lee's violation of the Election Law is just the tip of the iceberg given its ongoing probes of a plethora of suspicions surrounding him, including his alleged involvement in the Daejang-dong development project and illegal fundraising for Seongnam FC, not to mention the prosecution's upcoming investigations into his alleged offering of favors for the Baekhyeon-dong development project. Lee is also expected to not appear at the prosecution's office over those allegations. We cannot but wonder if Lee became a lawmaker in a by-election in June and the head of the majority party in August only to help protect himself.