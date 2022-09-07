BOK chief to join BIS meetings in Switzerland
SEOUL, Sept. 7 (Yonhap) -- Bank of Korea (BOK) Gov. Rhee Chang-yong will attend meetings of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) to be held in Switzerland early next week, his office said Wednesday.
Rhee will leave for Basel on Friday to take part in BIS meetings, including the Global Economy Meeting and the Meeting of Governors from major emerging market economies that will be held from Sunday to Monday, the BOK said in a press release.
He is also to join a BIS board meeting and the Economic Consultative Committee. In May, he was elected to the 18-member board of the Switzerland-based BIS and began his three-year term.
The BIS is an international body of central banks. South Korea joined the organization in 1997.
Rhee will return home next Wednesday.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)