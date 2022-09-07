Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #BOK chief #BIS meetings

BOK chief to join BIS meetings in Switzerland

12:00 September 07, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 7 (Yonhap) -- Bank of Korea (BOK) Gov. Rhee Chang-yong will attend meetings of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) to be held in Switzerland early next week, his office said Wednesday.

Rhee will leave for Basel on Friday to take part in BIS meetings, including the Global Economy Meeting and the Meeting of Governors from major emerging market economies that will be held from Sunday to Monday, the BOK said in a press release.

He is also to join a BIS board meeting and the Economic Consultative Committee. In May, he was elected to the 18-member board of the Switzerland-based BIS and began his three-year term.

The BIS is an international body of central banks. South Korea joined the organization in 1997.

Rhee will return home next Wednesday.

Bank of Korea Gov. Rhee Chang-yong attends a plenary session of the strategy and finance committee at the National Assembly in Seoul, in this Aug. 1, 2022, file photo. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK