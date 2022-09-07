'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' tops Netflix chart for 6th straight week
SEOUL, Sept. 7 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean legal drama "Extraordinary Attorney Woo" has retained the top position on Netflix's latest weekly viewership chart of non-English TV shows for the sixth consecutive week even though it finished airing in the country, the global video streaming service said Wednesday.
The TV sensation, which aired every Wednesday and Thursday on local cable channel ENA from June 29 to Aug. 18, marked 48.82 million hours of viewing for the week of Aug. 29-Sept. 4 to lead Netflix's official top 10 list for non-English TV programs available on the service, according to the company.
It is the 16-part series' eighth No. 1 finish since the drama rose to the top in the second week of its release. It has since stayed atop the list except for its fourth week (July 18-24), when it placed second after the Spanish show "Alba."
"Woo" revolves around a lawyer named Woo Young-woo (Park Eun-bin), who is brilliant with an outstanding memory but lacks social skills and empathy due to being on the autism spectrum.
The Korean fantasy "Alchemy of Souls" ranked third with 27.2 million hours of viewing, staying in the top 10 for the 10th week in a row. Coming in fourth was the Korean soap opera "Young Lady and Gentleman," which was viewed for 18.27 million hours over the cited period. The two dramas finished being broadcast in South Korea on Aug. 28 and in March, respectively.
