World military culture expo set to open in Gyeryong next month
By Song Sang-ho
SEOUL, Sept. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will host an international military culture expo in a central city next month with an aim to boost exchanges among world militaries, enhance mutual understanding and promote global peace, its organizers said Wednesday.
The Gyeryong World Military Culture Expo 2022 is set to take place from Oct. 7-23 on a runway just next to the Gyeryongdae military headquarters, 160 kilometers south of Seoul, under the theme of "K-Military, Harmony for Peace." It is co-hosted by South Chungcheong Province and Gyeryong City.
The selection of the venue -- where the headquarters of South Korea's Army, Air Force and Navy are located -- is intended to highlight the country's unflagging hope for lasting peace on the divided Korean Peninsula, according to organizers.
"(Through the expo) we would like to deliver to the whole world a message of peace and harmony from the Republic of Korea, the only divided country in the world, when this year marks the 72th anniversary of the outbreak of the Korean War," Yu Byeong-hun, secretary-general of the expo's organizing committee, said.
The expo features performances by military bands from the United States, Britain, Malaysia, Vietnam, Mongolia, Thailand and other countries, as well as exhibitions of military cultures and equipment, and various other programs.
Organizers said they aim to attract more than 1.3 million visitors, including 70,000 foreigners, to the international event.
Throughout the expo, organizers will run various facilities, including the Korean Hope Pavilion showcasing South Korea's efforts to reemerge from the ashes of the 1950-53 Korean War and build a sturdy military for enduring peace on the peninsula.
The Korean National Defense Pavilion will also be set up to introduce the history of South Korea's military, its technological advancements and key weapons systems, like the Army's K9 self-propelled howitzers.
At the World Military Culture & Life Pavilion, visitors can get a glimpse into military food, clothing, equipment, medals, insignias and customs of various countries across the globe, according to organizers.
An array of entertainment programs are also in store, including a K-pop music contest, a military dance festival, and a road parade involving military bands from home and abroad.
Ancillary events include a tour of the military headquarters, a world peace forum and a program to climb Mount Gyeryong.
