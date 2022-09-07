Go to Contents
Military reports 897 more COVID-19 cases

14:14 September 07, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 897 additional COVID-19 cases Wednesday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 268,471, the defense ministry said.

The new cases included 674 from the Army, 99 from the Air Force, 58 from units under the direct control of the ministry and 29 from the Navy.

There were also 28 cases from the Marine Corps, five from the Joint Chiefs of Staff and four from the ministry.

Currently, 4,232 military personnel are under treatment.

This file photo taken June 17, 2022, shows service members walking at Seoul Station in central Seoul. (Yonhap)

