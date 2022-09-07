Kolmar Korea to supply private-label cosmetics to UAE
SEOUL, Sept. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korean cosmetics contract manufacturer Kolmar Korea Co. said Wednesday it will supply private labels to the United Arab Emirates in the first step to enter the Middle Eastern beauty market.
The United Arab Emirates Business Point Consultancy, a government-backed trade and business institution, agreed to sell Kolmar Korea's private-label cosmetic products through its brick-and-mortar stores across the UAE, the cosmetics maker said.
"The deal will serve as a stepping stone in Kolmar Korea's foray into the Middle East, as UAE leads consumer trends in the region," Choi Hyun-kyu, CEO of Kolmar Korea, said.
The products, which are currently under development, are designed to help overcome skin concerns specific to the dry and hot climate of the Middle East, Kolmar Korea said.
Kolmar Korea has also built a separate Halal-certified production line for color cosmetics and skincare products in its two factories to meet UAE standards.
Officials from the United Arab Emirates Business Point Consultancy visited Kolmar's headquarters in the administrative hub of Sejong earlier in the day to test the products and iron out final details of their partnership, company spokesperson Moon Jeong-won said.
fairydust@yna.co.kr
(END)