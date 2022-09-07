Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Kolmar #UAE

Kolmar Korea to supply private-label cosmetics to UAE

17:01 September 07, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korean cosmetics contract manufacturer Kolmar Korea Co. said Wednesday it will supply private labels to the United Arab Emirates in the first step to enter the Middle Eastern beauty market.

The United Arab Emirates Business Point Consultancy, a government-backed trade and business institution, agreed to sell Kolmar Korea's private-label cosmetic products through its brick-and-mortar stores across the UAE, the cosmetics maker said.

"The deal will serve as a stepping stone in Kolmar Korea's foray into the Middle East, as UAE leads consumer trends in the region," Choi Hyun-kyu, CEO of Kolmar Korea, said.

The products, which are currently under development, are designed to help overcome skin concerns specific to the dry and hot climate of the Middle East, Kolmar Korea said.

Kolmar Korea has also built a separate Halal-certified production line for color cosmetics and skincare products in its two factories to meet UAE standards.

Officials from the United Arab Emirates Business Point Consultancy visited Kolmar's headquarters in the administrative hub of Sejong earlier in the day to test the products and iron out final details of their partnership, company spokesperson Moon Jeong-won said.

In this photo provided by Kolmar Korea Co. Ltd., officials from UAE and Kolmar pose for a photo after a meeting at Kolmar Korea's headquarters in the administrative hub of Sejong, about 130 kilometers south of Seoul, on Sept. 7, 2022. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

fairydust@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK