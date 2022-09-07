Celltrion says psoriasis biosimilar candidate proved effective in global phase-3 trial
SEOUL, Sept. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korean biopharmaceutical firm Celltrion Inc. said Wednesday it has verified the safety and efficacy of its new psoriasis treatment biosimilar candidate in a recent global phase-three trial.
The company said data from the recent 28-week phase-three trial for the biosimilar candidate CT-P43, which references Janssen's drug Stelara, conducted on 509 plaque psoriasis patients showed that its safety and efficacy were similar to those of Stelara.
Psoriasis is a chronic skin disorder that causes a rash with scaly patches, most commonly on the knees and elbows.
Stelara is a blockbuster drug used to treat autoimmune diseases, including psoriasis, Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis. According to Johnson & Johnson, Janssen's parent company, sales of Stelara reached US$9.13 billion in 2021.
Celltrion said the findings from the trial were presented at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology Congress 2022 in Milan.
"We will do our best to prepare the global approval process for CT-P43 without any setbacks," a company official said.
