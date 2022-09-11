Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Kaesong industrial complex #profit

S. Korea likely to enjoy 5 times more economic profit than N.K. if Kaesong complex resumes: report

07:00 September 11, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea is likely to gain an economic profit of 22 trillion won (US$15.9 billion) should the now-shuttered inter-Korean industrial complex in North Korea's border city of Kaesong reopen, according to a recent report Sunday.

The resumption of the Kaesong industrial complex will bring an economic profit of 4.58 trillion won over a period of five years for the North, while South Korea will gain 22.26 trillion won, researchers estimated in a report released by the Institute for National Security Strategy.

Although the estimated profit for Pyongyang is significantly less than that of the South, the "intangible benefit," such as the transfer of technology and expertise from Seoul, will be considerable, the report said.

The Kaesong complex, once hailed as a symbol of inter-Korean reconciliation, was suspended in February 2016 amid tensions over the North's nuclear and missile provocations.

Efforts to reopen the factory complex have since made little progress amid a protracted stalemate in Pyongyang's denuclearization talks with Washington.

This file photo, taken June 3, 2022, from the Dora Observatory in the South Korean border city of Paju, north of Seoul, shows the now-shuttered South Korean industrial park in the North Korean border city of Kaesong across the Demilitarized Zone that separates the two Koreas. (Yonhap)

julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK