Land minister, U.S. ambassador discuss cooperation in transportation, construction
SEOUL, Sept. 7 (Yonhap) -- Land Minister Won Hee-ryong met with U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Philip Goldberg Wednesday and discussed cooperation in various areas, including transportation and construction, the ministry said.
In the meeting, Goldberg asked for South Korean companies to invest in the United States' transportation infrastructure, such as roads and airports.
Won said the two countries can be good partners as Korean companies have strength in building while American companies show excellence in planning, development and financing.
Goldberg also requested the land ministry's cooperation to launch the relocation project of the U.S. Embassy headquarters in central Seoul.
Won also asked Goldberg to deliver Seoul's concerns over the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act that is feared to hurt South Korean automakers by only giving tax incentives to buyers of electric vehicles assembled in North America.
Goldberg said he will deliver the concerns to the U.S. government, according to the ministry.
