Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

06:54 September 08, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 8 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 8.

Korean-language dailies
-- 'He was a boy very loyal to his mom...' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 15-year-old son passes away after giving his mom final goodbye (Kookmin Daily)
-- If there had been rule to block entry to underground parking lot during flood (Donga Ilbo)
-- 39 pct of nominal gov't commissions subject to 'one strike out' (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Semiconductor exports sputter; warning light on with 'dual deficits' (Segye Times)
-- Lee Hwa-young, close to Lee Jae-myung, spends 100 mln won with corporate card (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Goods balance turns to loss; Korean won rises above 1,380 won mark against U.S. dollar (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Goods balance turns to loss after 10 years (Hankyoreh)
-- Hot-and-cold attention to virtual humans (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Uncontrollable Korean won falls by second-biggest amount against U.S. dollar after Japanese yen (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Opposition party gets in way of growth of remote medical treatment (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Banks stress tested and sound: FSC chair says (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea reels after Hinnamnor leaves 11 dead and 1 missing (Korea Herald)
-- Korea likely to suffer current account deficit in Aug. (Korea Times)
(END)

