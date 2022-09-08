Go to Contents
SK Bioscience submits request for inclusion of SKYCovione on WHO emergency use listing

09:16 September 08, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korean pharmaceutical SK Bioscience Co. said Thursday it has submitted a request with the World Health Organization (WHO) to have its COVID-19 vaccine SKYCovione be part of the agency's emergency use listing (EUL).

The EUL qualifies unlicensed vaccines, therapeutics and in vitro diagnostics to be made available to people affected by a public health emergency. The listing is essential for companies to participate in bids by international health agencies.

The South Korean company submitted a separate request for a conditional usage approval of SKYCovione with the European Medicines Agency in July.

Ahn Jae-yong, CEO of SK Bioscience, said the company will take the lead in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic by promptly obtaining approval from global health regulatory agencies.

South Korea's first homegrown vaccine, SKYCovione, is a recombinant-protein vaccine based on novel two-component nanoparticles that can maximize immune efficiency. It made its market debut in South Korea last Friday.

A medical worker holds up a vial of SKYCovione, the country's first homegrown COVID-19 vaccine, at a public health facility in Incheon, 27 kilometers west of Seoul, on Sept. 5, 2022, as South Korea began offering shots of the vaccine, developed by SK Bioscience Co., the same day. (Yonhap)

odissy@yna.co.kr
