DSME inks carbon-tech deals with global maritime registers
SEOUL, Sept. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shipyard Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. (DSME) said Thursday it has agreed with major foreign and domestic maritime registers to cooperate in developing technologies for carbon-neutral vessels at the ongoing global gas fair in Italy.
Under a deal with the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS), DSME said it will join hands with ABS in the development of three carbon-free technologies, including a cargo tank on a very large liquefied carbon dioxide carrier.
ABS is a leading global provider of classification and technical advisory services to the marine and offshore industries.
DSME said it has also won approval in principle (AIP) from Britain's Lloyd's Register for the development of an ammonia-powered very large crude carrier after completing a hazard identification process.
The shipyard has further obtained AIP for the development of an ammonia carrier from French register Bureau Veritas.
In addition, DSME has signed a deal with the Korean Register on the development of technologies for an eco-friendly ship propulsion system and a 40,000-cubic-meter liquefied carbon dioxide carrier.
A DSME official said the shipyard will push to develop technologies for a carbon-neutral vessel in line with global efforts to reduce greenhouse gases, the main culprit for global warming and climate change.
DSME signed the deals at Gastech 2022, the world's largest gas, LNG, hydrogen and energy event, which kicked off in Milan on Monday for a four-day run.
(END)