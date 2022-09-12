732 people sent to prosecution over alleged election law violations in presidential election
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, Sept. 12 (Yonhap) -- Police said Monday they have transferred 732 people to the prosecution for alleged irregularities related to the March 9 presidential election.
They were among 2,614 people in 1,792 cases who underwent investigation on charges of violating the election law, according to the National Police Agency (NPA).
Among the suspected violators, those accused of spreading false propaganda were the largest group at 954 people, according to the NPA. Another 850 people are suspected of damaging banners or campaign-related facilities.
The NPA said the violations included the use of violence, distribution of illegal printed materials, provision of cash or gifts and premature electioneering.
Of those transferred to the prosecution for further investigation, eight people have so far been put under arrest, it added.
Under the law, those who damage election banners or other campaign materials without legitimate grounds can face up to two years in prison or a fine of 4 million won (US$2,900) or less.
