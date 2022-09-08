Yoon promises to create caring society in Chuseok message
SEOUL, Sept. 8 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol promised Thursday to create a caring society as he wished the nation a happy Chuseok fall harvest holiday.
Chuseok, an annual holiday that sees millions of people traveling across the country to meet with family and share gifts, falls on Saturday and will be celebrated over a four-day weekend starting Friday.
Yoon began his Chuseok message by offering words of comfort to victims of Typhoon Hinnamnor, which tore through the country's southeast earlier this week.
"I will do my best to ensure those who suffered damage in the typhoon and flooding can quickly return to their everyday lives," he said, adding that the nation has overcome every crisis by coming together and sharing hope.
"I will create a society that generously embraces ordinary citizens and the socially weak, who suffer more when the economy is in a difficult state," he said. "I will make sure no one is left out of the social safety net as the government, medical facilities and our neighbors join forces. We will become a government that listens carefully to the voices of struggling people and soothes the people's hearts."
Yoon went on to thank laborers, police officers, firefighters, troops and medical workers who continue to fulfill their duties with dedication during holidays.
"Fellow Koreans, I hope this holiday you will lay down your worries of everyday life for a moment and share your hearts with the people precious to you," he said.
