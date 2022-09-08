Military reports 619 more COVID-19 cases
SEOUL, Sept. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 619 additional COVID-19 cases Thursday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 269,083, the defense ministry said.
The new cases included 448 from the Army, 57 from the Air Force, 55 from units under the direct control of the ministry and 32 from the Navy.
There were also 15 cases from the Marine Corps, seven from the Joint Chiefs of Staff, three from the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command and two from the ministry.
Currently, 3,997 military personnel are under treatment.
