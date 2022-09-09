Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
Korean-language dailies
-- DP leader Lee Jae-myung indicted 1 day before expiry of statute of limitations (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 'Please do something to stabilize property, grocery prices' (Kookmin Daily)
-- Ssangyong Motors employees enjoy special holiday (Donga Ilbo)
-- Unification minister proposes talks with N. Korea on separated families (Segye Times)
-- Nameless angels help recovery efforts in flood-stricken Pohang (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Prosecution indicts DP leader Lee Jae-myung, continues probe into allegations involving his wife (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Public institutions under 'target audit' by Yoon gov't (Hankyoreh)
-- S. Korea to spend 1st Chuseok without social distancing measures (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Seoul apartment prices fall most in 9 years (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 9 of 10 experts project won to climb to over 1,400 per dollar (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Pohang and Gyeongju designated disaster zones (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- After Chuseok, Koreans to face more restaurant inflation (Korea Herald)
-- Gov't proposes talks with N. Korea for reunions of separated families (Korea Times)
