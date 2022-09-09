Go to Contents
N. Korea celebrates state founding anniversary with large ceremony

11:59 September 09, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 9 (Yonhap) -- North Korea held a massive event celebrating its state founding anniversary, state media said Friday, in what was seen as efforts to strengthen unity following heavy floods and a self-proclaimed victory against COVID-19.

"The celebrations of the 74th founding anniversary of the DPRK were held with splendor at the foot of time-honored Mansu Hill in Pyongyang, where the statues of President Kim Il-sung and Chairman Kim Jong-il, the pioneer and leaders of the cause of building a socialist country, stand solemnly, on Thursday evening," the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said. DPRK stands for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

The ceremony, which featured paratroopers and an air show, was attended by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his wife, Ri Sol-ju, according to the KCNA. It said Kim went up to the stage to encourage the performers and took photos with them.

North Korea is expected to hold more events marking the anniversary Friday evening.

The North usually holds big celebrations on every fifth or 10th anniversary of an important national holiday. This year's ceremony, which does not fall into this category, was seen as part of efforts to reinforce unity and provide encouragement to the public following heavy rains and the pandemic.

Pyongyang announced its first COVID-19 case on May 12 after claiming to be coronavirus-free for over two years. Since declaring victory over the virus, it has lifted a face mask mandate and eased antivirus curbs across the country.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (C) claps during a event marking the 74th anniversary of the state founding on Sept. 8, 2022, in this photo released by the North's official Korean Central News Agency a day after the event. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)
North Korea leader Kim Jong-un (C) attends an event marking the 74th anniversary of the state founding on Sept. 8, 2022, in this photo released by the North's official Korean Central News Agency a day after the event. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)
North Korea holds an event marking the 74th anniversary of the state founding on Sept. 8, 2022, in this photo released by the North's official Korean Central News Agency a day after the event. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

