Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #POSCO #furnace resumption

POSCO on track to restart typhoon-hit furnaces Saturday

20:08 September 09, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 9 (Yonhap) -- POSCO, South Korea's leading steelmaker, said Friday it is in preparations to restart stalled furnaces in its main steel mill this weekend, which were affected by Typhoon Hinnamnor.

POSCO suspended operations of three blast furnaces in Pohang, an industrial city located 272 kilometers southeast of Seoul, as the typhoon caused flooding of power supply stations and other related facilities earlier this week.

The steelmaker said it will begin restarting the furnaces Saturday in stages.

To offset production losses in its integrated steel mill in Pohang, POSCO said it will increase production at five blast furnaces in Gwangyang, about 300 kilometers south of Seoul. None of the furnaces in Gwangyang were affected by the typhoon.

From January to June, POSCO's net profit fell 19 percent to 948.52 billion won (US$688 million) from 1.177 trillion won during the same period of last year.

This photo taken Sept. 9, 2022, shows a wide view of POSCO's integrated steel mill in Pohang, 272 kilometers southeast of Seoul, as it prepares to restart stalled furnaces affected by Typhoon Hinnamnor. (Yonhap)


(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK