N.K. leader takes group photo with officials from anti-pandemic sector
SEOUL, Sept. 10 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un held a photo session with officials who contributed to the regime's fight against COVID-19, state media reported Saturday, after announcing its self-proclaimed victory over the pandemic last month.
Kim took the photo on the margins of the celebrations of the 74th founding anniversary of the regime the previous day, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
Kim "extended warm congratulations and encouragement" to the officials for "successfully controlling the worst public health crisis," the KCNA added.
Pyongyang announced its first COVID-19 case on May 12 and implemented nationwide lockdowns after claiming to be coronavirus-free for over two years. The North's daily fever tally peaked at over 392,920 on May 15.
Other top officials also attended the session, including Premier Kim Tok-hun and Ri Il-hwan, secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea Central Committee.
