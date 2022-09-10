Saturday's weather forecast
09:00 September 10, 2022
SEOUL, Sep. 10 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 28/18 Sunny 20
Incheon 27/19 Sunny 20
Suwon 27/17 Sunny 20
Cheongju 27/18 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 26/18 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 27/15 Sunny 20
Gangneung 25/17 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 26/18 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 26/18 Cloudy 30
Jeju 27/23 Rain 60
Daegu 26/18 Cloudy 30
Busan 26/21 Cloudy 30
