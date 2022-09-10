Go to Contents
Military reports 492 more COVID-19 cases

14:14 September 10, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 492 additional COVID-19 cases Saturday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 270,187, the defense ministry said.

The new cases included 387 from the Army, 34 from the Air Force and 28 from the Navy.

There were also 27 cases from units under the direct control of the ministry, 15 cases from the Marine Corps and one from the ministry.

Currently, 3,588 military personnel are under treatment.

This file photo taken June 17, 2022, shows service members walking at Seoul Station in central Seoul. (Yonhap)

