Yoon visits Seoul military unit on Chuseok to encourage soldiers
SEOUL, Sept. 10 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol on Saturday visited an Army unit in Seoul to encourage soldiers working on the Chuseok holiday, his office said.
Yoon met with some 40 enlisted soldiers and officers of an air defense company of the Seoul-based Capital Defense Command over lunch, according to the presidential office.
The president said he was grateful for the soldiers devoting themselves to protect the skies of Seoul while being unable to spend time with family and parents on Chuseok.
Yoon also thanked them for their service, noting he is "able to tend to state affairs with a peaceful mind" thanks to their work.
The president later held impromptu video calls with several parents of the soldiers. In one of the calls, Yoon said the government will "spare no effort" to improve working conditions of soldiers.
All able-bodied Korean men are to serve in the military for around two years in a country that constantly faces North Korea's military threats.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)